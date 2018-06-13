Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: New Bride
Akpos, a young banker, was summoned to the village by his parents for a very important meeting. When everybody had settled down, his father said:
Akpos, your mum and I have found two potential brides for you in this village. Chichi makes the best palmnut soup from what I hear. Ada doesn’t cook well but she is romantic and has plenty buttocks. Which one of them should we marry for you?”
Akpos stood there for a long time and replied: “Paapa, can you ask Chichi to teach Ada how to cook palmnut soup?”
