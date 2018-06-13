Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Principal's Daughter  (Read 303 times)

Shola Sholaz

Funny Joke: Principal's Daughter
« on: Apr 11, 2015, 12:25 AM »
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and a female student in school.
.
AKPOS: Isn’t our principal an idiot?
GIRL: Do you know who I am?
AKPOS: No…
GIRL: I’m his daughter.
AKPOS: Do u know me?
GIRL: No!
AKPOS: Thank God.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 