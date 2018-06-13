Jun 13, 2018, 11:33 PM
Topic: Funny Joke: Principal's Daughter (Read 303 times)
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
Funny Joke: Principal's Daughter
«
on:
Apr 11, 2015, 12:25 AM
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and a female student in school.
.
AKPOS: Isn’t our principal an idiot?
GIRL: Do you know who I am?
AKPOS: No…
GIRL: I’m his daughter.
AKPOS: Do u know me?
GIRL: No!
AKPOS: Thank God.
