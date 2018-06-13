Akpos went to Church on Sunday and gave testimony that he was infected with Ebola and that God had healed him.When he finished, he tried to give the microphone to the second man who was waiting to give his own testimony, but the man refused to take it:The following conversation ensued:2ndman – I have no testimony. Give it to Pastor.(Akpos tried to give the microphone to the Pastor)Pastor – I’m not in charge of testimonies so give it to the Senior Pastor.(Akpos goes to the Senior Pastor)Senior Pastor – Brother in Christ, the mic is yours. It’s a gift from the Church. You may take it home.