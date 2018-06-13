Akpos went to Church on Sunday and gave testimony that he was infected with Ebola and that God had healed him.
.
When he finished, he tried to give the microphone to the second man who was waiting to give his own testimony, but the man refused to take it:
The following conversation ensued:
2ndman – I have no testimony. Give it to Pastor.
.
(Akpos tried to give the microphone to the Pastor)
Pastor – I’m not in charge of testimonies so give it to the Senior Pastor.
.
(Akpos goes to the Senior Pastor)
Senior Pastor – Brother in Christ, the mic is yours. It’s a gift from the Church. You may take it home.