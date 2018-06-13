During Akpos’ wedding reception, he was called upon to give his vote of thanks to his guests, and proceeded as follows:1. I want to first of all thank the Lord Almighty for creating my wife and to also thank the pastor and his wife for lending us their wedding rings.2.Special appreciation to my landlord who lent us his car.3. I am most grateful to my boss for approving the loan I used for the wedding.4. Big thanks to the committee of friends for the appeal fund they raised on my behalf.5. Also to my brother’s wife, thank you for lending us your wedding gown.6. I’m so grateful to the cake designer for the cake. I promised to return it tomorrow morning as agreed without cutting or part of it.7. Special thanks to my friends who brought food from their homes to help me feed you all. Please for those who were served food good luck and for Those who didn’t get any, well we will make it up to you during our child dedication (hopefully next year).8.Very big thanks to my parents for bringing the village cultural band to supply the music as well as entertain us all here, today.9.Not forgetting the church marriage committee, thank you for persuading my wife to marry me.10. Appreciation to the married men in the church for rushing me into this marriage.11. The women are not left out, thanks a lot for teaching my wife how to dance.12. To the youths, thank you for sweeping and decorating this venue with palm fronds.13. I am also grateful to my teenage friends for helping with the Zobo drink14. Appreciation to my co-tenants for contributing money for the cameraman15. Well, I wish you all safe journey and I pray you don’t experience what I suffered for this wedding. Thank you all.