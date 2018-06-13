Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Easter Plans

Funny Joke: Easter Plans
Apr 16, 2015, 12:59 AM
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and his wife:
Wife: What are your plans for Easter?
Akpos: Same as Jesus. I will disappear on Friday but reappear on Sunday!!
