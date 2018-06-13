Akpos’ young daughter in her teens got pregnant. Akpos was so furious.
He asked her who was responsible for the pregnancy and she said told him a rich famous chief.
Akpos called the chief over to the house and they sat down to discuss the matter.
Akpos: Chief, I heard you are responsible for my daughter’s pregnancy. What rubbish have you done?
Chief: You are right, that is true, let me add this, if she gives birth to a male child, I will give you 5 million naira with a furnished flat.
If she gives birth to a female child, I will give you 2 million naira and a bungalow. If she gives birth to twins, I will give you 10 million naira with a duplex but if she gets a miscarriage
Akpos: [interrupts] You will have to sleep with her again!