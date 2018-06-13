Jun 13, 2018, 11:35 PM
Topic: Funny Joke: Place Of Birth
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Funny Joke: Place Of Birth
Apr 16, 2015, 01:31 AM »
Interviewer: Where were you born?
Akpos: Lagos
Interviewer: Which part?
Akpos: What do you mean which part? The whole body was born in Lagos.
