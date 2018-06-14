Three Ghanaian students were recently honoured with the WAEC International Excellence Award in recognition of their outstanding performance in the May/June 2014 WASSCE.No Nigerian student was among the recipients as WAEC at its 63rd Annual Council meeting in Lagos, Nigeria, honoured the three candidates from Ghana with WAEC International Excellence Awards including cash as well as plaques.The 3 best students; 17-year-old Mater Hasan Mickail (1st Prize winner), 18-year-old Kenyah Blaykyi (2nd Prize winner), and 18-year-old Archibaid Enninful Henry (3rd Prize winner), beat over two million candidates from Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leone and Liberia that sat for the May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).The overall winner, Hasan Mickail, a former student of Ghana Secondary Technical School, Takoradi, scored eight A1s including English Language and Mathematics to emerge the overall best. He also received the Augustus Bandele Oyediran Award for the Best Candidate in West Africa.The feat achieved by Ghanaian candidates is the fifth in it’s succession. The last time a Nigerian student won the WAEC International Excellence Award was in 2007 by John Yusuf.