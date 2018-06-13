Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Mayweather Versus Pacquiao  (Read 313 times)

Shola Sholaz

Funny Joke: Mayweather Versus Pacquiao
« on: Apr 29, 2015, 03:33 PM »
The following conversation ensued between Akpos and Emeka:
.
Emeka: Are you ready for the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight?
.
Akpos: Yes
.
Emeka: I hear the fight tickets are going for as as high as £96,000.
.
Akpos: What a shame. Even David versus Goliath was free to watch.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 