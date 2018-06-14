The University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (UNAAB) has opened a paid Intensive e-Examination Training for Post-UTME Students who seated for 2011/2012 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and are preparing for the screening exercises.This program is targeted at candidates who are aspiring for admission into any of Nigeria’s university and the reality of confronting e-Exam. During this 3 days intensive, hands-on training, participants will become familiar with and learn how to proficiently navigate your way through a Computer-Based Test.Date: 18th – 20th July, 2011.Time: 10am – 2pmPayment DetailsFee: N1500Bank: UNAAB Microfinance.Account Name: IGRAccount Number: 2080156300013ICT Form Registration• Go to UNAAB ICT with your bank teller• Collect and fill participation form