UNAAB Intensive e-Examination Training for Post-UTME Students

MyInfoStride

UNAAB Intensive e-Examination Training for Post-UTME Students
« on: Jul 13, 2011, 03:39 PM »
The University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (UNAAB) has opened a paid Intensive e-Examination Training for Post-UTME Students who seated for 2011/2012 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and are preparing for the screening exercises.

This program is targeted at candidates who are aspiring for admission into any of Nigeria’s university and the reality of confronting e-Exam. During this 3 days intensive, hands-on training, participants will become familiar with and learn how to proficiently navigate your way through a Computer-Based Test.

Date: 18th – 20th July, 2011.
Time: 10am – 2pm

Payment Details
Fee: N1500
Bank: UNAAB Microfinance.
Account Name: IGR
Account Number: 2080156300013

ICT Form Registration
•   Go to UNAAB ICT with your bank teller
•   Collect and fill participation form

DOWNLOAD THE REGISTRATION FORM
Abiodun Faleke

  • Guest
Re: UNAAB Intensive e-Examination Training for Post-UTME Students
« Reply #1 on: Jul 16, 2011, 12:38 PM »
Gud day, pls am just hearing about unaab e-examination traning now,what can l do to register it bcs d training by mondy
MyInfoStride

Re: UNAAB Intensive e-Examination Training for Post-UTME Students
« Reply #2 on: Jul 16, 2011, 01:21 PM »
Quote from: Abiodun Faleke on Jul 16, 2011, 12:38 PM
Gud day, pls am just hearing about unaab e-examination traning now,what can l do to register it bcs d training by mondy

It is advisable for you to go to UNAAB on Monday morning to find out if you can still enroll.
Oyekanmi Oluwatosin

  • Guest
Re: UNAAB Intensive e-Examination Training for Post-UTME Students
« Reply #3 on: Jul 16, 2011, 05:36 PM »
Good evening, pls i heard unaab e-examination has started on 16th of July 2011. pls how can i enroll?
MyInfoStride

Re: UNAAB Intensive e-Examination Training for Post-UTME Students
« Reply #4 on: Jul 16, 2011, 08:17 PM »
Quote from: Oyekanmi Oluwatosin on Jul 16, 2011, 05:36 PM
Good evening, pls i heard unaab e-examination has started on 16th of July 2011. pls how can i enroll?

This is just post-UTME training as stated in the first post and will start on Monday, 18th July, 2011. You can visit the school premises on Monday to know if you can enroll.
Abiodun Faleke

  • Guest
Re: UNAAB Intensive e-Examination Training for Post-UTME Students
« Reply #5 on: Jul 17, 2011, 10:46 AM »
Gud morning, pls l want to know cutoff point for unaab mechanical engineering department bcs my score is 201.
MyInfoStride

Re: UNAAB Intensive e-Examination Training for Post-UTME Students
« Reply #6 on: Jul 17, 2011, 12:37 PM »
Quote from: Abiodun Faleke on Jul 17, 2011, 10:46 AM
Gud morning, pls l want to know cutoff point for unaab mechanical engineering department bcs my score is 201.

UNAAB cut-off marks have not been released yet. Once released, update will be posted.
Princejess

  • Guest
Re: UNAAB Intensive e-Examination Training for Post-UTME Students
« Reply #7 on: Jul 17, 2011, 06:21 PM »
Abiodun Faleke

  • Guest
Re: UNAAB Intensive e-Examination Training for Post-UTME Students
« Reply #8 on: Jul 17, 2011, 07:35 PM »
Good evening, pls is the e-examination training compulsory,and if so pls give me d direction to d schl from lagos.tanx
MyInfoStride

Re: UNAAB Intensive e-Examination Training for Post-UTME Students
« Reply #9 on: Jul 17, 2011, 08:01 PM »
Quote from: Abiodun Faleke on Jul 17, 2011, 07:35 PM
Good evening, pls is the e-examination training compulsory,and if so pls give me d direction to d schl from lagos.tanx

The examination is not compulsory but necessary if you are preparing to seat for any upcoming post-UTME.

Where do you live in Lagos?
