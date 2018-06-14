Pages: [1]   Go Down

UNILORIN University School 2011/2012 Admission Forms on Sale
Application is open to all for admission into the University School for the 2011/2012 academic session.

Details are as follows:
Admission Forms: N500.00 (Forms are available in the School and the Directorate of Information and Protocol).

Examination Date: Tuesday 19th July, 2011; Tuesday 30th August, 2011 and Thursday 15th September, 2011

Examination Fee: N200.00
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Venue: University School, University of Ilorin Permanent Site, Ilorin.

Teller is obtainable from the School and transportation is available.
