Baring any last minute change, the Kaduna State government has concluded plans to establish four new science secondary schools in the state in order to promote science education.
This will be done in conjunction with the Islamic Development Bank.
According to the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. David Chatjok, said the project was aimed at promoting science and complementing the already existing science secondary schools.
The new schools include Girls’ Science Secondary School in Sabon Gari Local Government; Boys’ Science Secondary School in Rigachikun; Girls’ Science Secondary School in Kaduna Millennium City and the Boys’ Science Secondary School Manchok, covering the three senatorial zones of the state.