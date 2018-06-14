The management of University of Lagos (UNILAG) wishes to inform prospective candidates that the university will not, through text massages or e-mail, request any candidates for the 2015/2016 foundation programme to pay any amount of money into any agent’s (individual or corporate) bank account.PLEASE NOTE THAT:INFORMATION ON THE ENTRANCE EXAMINATION AND ADMISSION PROCEDURE IS AVAILABLE ON THE SCHOOL OFFICIAL WEBSITE. ALL OTHER ENQUIRES SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE DIRECTOR, FOUNDATION PROGRAMMES.For details on the UNILAG Foundation Programme 2015/2016 Application Form, click the link below;foundation-programme-form/27625/Best of luck To You all…