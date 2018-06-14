The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Professor Hayward Mufuyai, has reiterated that the Boko haram attacks in parts of the North is not affecting admission into the institution.According to the VC, who spoke during a visit to the new chancellor of the university, the school is experiencing peace and tranquility.Mafuyai said that UNIJOS is the third preferred university in the north despite the incessant terror attacks on some parts of the region.He noted that though there were reported cases of attacks in the host state, UNIJOS had never recorded any of terror attack on campus in the past 40 years of its existence.However, he said, the institution faced the problem of inadequate funding like others in the country.The new Chancellor of UNIJOS is the Olowo of Owoland, Oba Victor Olateru Olagbegi.