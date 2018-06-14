The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna wishes to inform all successful applicants that they are hereby requested to login to the portal and download their Parent/Guardian Consent Form and State of Origin/LGA Attestation Form on or before 3rd July, 2015.
.
Visit the portal at www.ndaapplications.net
.
If you were invited by NDA for the Armed Forces Selection Board Interview and have printed out your “Parent/Guardian Consent Form”, you are required to reprint same immediately. All are to note that the completed form must include a portion for endorsement at a court, please.