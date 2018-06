The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna wishes to inform all successful applicants that they are hereby requested to login to the portal and download their Parent/Guardian Consent Form and State of Origin/LGA Attestation Form on or before 3rd July, 2015.Visit the portal at www.ndaapplications.net If you were invited by NDA for the Armed Forces Selection Board Interview and have printed out your “Parent/Guardian Consent Form”, you are required to reprint same immediately. All are to note that the completed form must include a portion for endorsement at a court, please.