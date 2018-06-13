A mechanic was removing a cylinder head from the motor of a motorcycle when he spotted a well-known heart surgeon in his shop. The surgeon was there, waiting for the service manager to come and take a look at his bike.The mechanic shouted across the garage, "Hey, Doctor, can I ask you a question?" The surgeon was a bit surprised, walked over to the mechanic working on the motorcycle.The mechanic straightened up, wiped his hands on a rag and asked, "So Doctor, look at this engine. I open its heart, take valves out, fix 'em, put 'em back in, and when I finish, it works just like new.So how come I get such a small salary and you get the really big bucks, when you and I are doing basically the same work?"The surgeon paused, smiled and leaned over, and whispered to the mechanic... "Try doing it with the engine running."