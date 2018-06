A primary school teacher handed out a colouring page to her class. On it was a picture of a goat holding an umbrella. The teacher told her class to colour the goat in black and the umbrella green, however, Akpos, the class rebel, colour the goat in red.After seeing this, the teacher asked him, "Akpos, how many times have you see a red goat?"Young Akpos replied with, "The same number of times I've seen a goat holding an umbrella."