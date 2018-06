A blonde woman goes to work one day, crying.Her boss asks her why she’s crying, and she says that she just heard that her mother had died.The boss tells her to go home and rest, but the woman wants to continue working so that she won’t think about the sad news too much.A few hours later, the blonde receives a phone call. Afterwards, her boss hears her crying again.He goes and asks her what has happened. She says, “It’s so sad. My sister just called, and told me that her mother has died too.”