A middle-age woman went to see a doctor. She was taken into a room and told to “make herself comfortable.” While reading the doctor's diploma on the wall, she realizes that she went to the same secondary school with him many years ago.The doctor enters the room; he has gray hair, and slightly bent over from old age, and says, “Hello, how can I help you?”The woman asks, “Did you attend St Baptist High School?”“Yes I did”, the doctor answered.She asks, “S.S.1E Class?”“Yes I was”, was the answered.The woman was delighted, and said, “You were in my class!”The doctor responded, “What did you teach?”