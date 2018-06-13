Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Funny Abbreviations  (Read 219 times)

yetadem

Funny Joke: Funny Abbreviations
« on: Jul 10, 2015, 07:40 AM »
Below are popular funny Abbreviations...
  APC = Accepting Past Criminals.
  PDP = People Deceiving People.
  IMO = I Must Obey.
  IBADAN = Ibo Boys Are Dangerous At Night.
  ABA = Agege Boys Association.
  LAGOS = Love All Girls On Sunday.
  ABACHA = After Babangida Another Criminal Has Arrived.
  GULDER = Girls Under Languor Deserve Extra Romance.
  FANTA = Foolish Ashawo Never Takes Advice.
  WEEK = Women Education Ends in Kitchen.

   NIGERIA = Never Investigate Great Executive Robbers In Authority.
   NEPA =Never Expect Power Always.
   AIDS = America Invention for Discouraging intercourse.
   PHCN = Problem Has Change Name
   OYO = On Your Own.
   NYSC = Now Your Struggle Continue.
   GLO = Get Lover Online.
   KENYA= Keep Everything Nice Yet Arousing
   MTN = Maintain Total Nonsense.
   GSM = General Street Madness     
