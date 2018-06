A man hasn't been feeling well, so he goes to his doctor for a complete check-up. Afterwards, the doctor comes out with the results."I'm afraid I have some very bad news," the doctor says. "You're dying, and you don't have much time left.""Oh, that's terrible!" says the man. "Give it to me straight, Doc.How long have I got?" "Ten," the doctor says sadly."Ten?" the man asks. "Ten what? Months? Weeks? Years? What?!" "Nine..."