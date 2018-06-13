When your husband orders you to make tea or coffee, he wants to feel fresh to listen to your non-stop talks.Love him if he looks at all the beautiful females, he is just checking that you are still the best.Love him if he criticizes your cooking, he still improving his taste.Love him if he snores at night and disturbs your sleep, he is trying to prove that he is the most relaxed person after being married to you.Love him if he forgets to give you a gift on your birthday, he is saving money for your future.Love him because... you don't have a choice... and killing is a legal offence.