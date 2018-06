Teacher: class what is the name of animal that start with letter D?Akpos: make a counter answer sir Donkey!Teacher: keep quit class what is the name of animal that start with letter T?Akpos: sir Two DonkeyTeacher became angry and send Akpos out of his class due to his misbehaving,Teacher: class what is the name of animal that start with letter M?Akpos: outside the window make a shouting sirrrrrrrrrrr May be a Donkey!