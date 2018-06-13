Pages: [1]   Go Down

Cracking Joke: Ekaite wanted her salary raised her madam asked wanted to know wh
Ekaite: wanted her salary raised;

Madam: want know 3 reasons why she wanted an increment of salary.

Ekaite: I can cook better than you?

Madam: who told you that?

Ekaite: your husband told me?

Madam: OK, second reason

Ekaite: I can iron better than you

Madam: who told you that?

Ekaite: Your husband told me

Madam: OK, and the third reason?

Ekaite: I am also better in bed than you? This time madam was furious & was getting ready to break her head.

Madam: Did my husband say that?

Ekaite: No the driver told me that I'm better in bed than you are

Madam: Please lower your voice I will increase your salary! In-fact How much Do You Want?

Question: if you happens to be the maid how much will you tell her?
