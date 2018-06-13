Ekaite: wanted her salary raised;Madam: want know 3 reasons why she wanted an increment of salary.Ekaite: I can cook better than you?Madam: who told you that?Ekaite: your husband told me?Madam: OK, second reasonEkaite: I can iron better than youMadam: who told you that?Ekaite: Your husband told meMadam: OK, and the third reason?Ekaite: I am also better in bed than you? This time madam was furious & was getting ready to break her head.Madam: Did my husband say that?Ekaite: No the driver told me that I'm better in bed than you areMadam: Please lower your voice I will increase your salary! In-fact How much Do You Want?