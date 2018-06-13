Ekaite: wanted her salary raised;
Madam: want know 3 reasons why she wanted an increment of salary.
Ekaite: I can cook better than you?
Madam: who told you that?
Ekaite: your husband told me?
Madam: OK, second reason
Ekaite: I can iron better than you
Madam: who told you that?
Ekaite: Your husband told me
Madam: OK, and the third reason?
Ekaite: I am also better in bed than you? This time madam was furious & was getting ready to break her head.
Madam: Did my husband say that?
Ekaite: No the driver told me that I'm better in bed than you are
Madam: Please lower your voice I will increase your salary! In-fact How much Do You Want?Question: if you happens to be the maid how much will you tell her?