Teacher asked Akpos to recite the alphabet, the following will shock youA for - AdobeB for - BluetoothC for - chatD for - downloadE for - emailF for - facebookG for - GoogleH for - hotmailI for - iphoneJ for - JavaK for - KingstonL for - laptopM for - messengerN for - NOKIAO for - outlookP for - printQ for - QuickTimeR for - RAMS for - ServerT for - Touch ScreenU for - U S BV for - VersionW for - wifi1X for - xbox360Y for - YouTube