Darling why are you home this early wearing such a long face?Had a terrible day, I lost all my colleagues today at work.Blood of Jesus! What happened?There was a fire outbreak down in the tunnel and everybody died!What a pity! Darling I thank God for keeping you alive. How did you make it out my dear?Darling, it was God's work. My stomach was upsetting me so, I took a break to ease myself in the toilet.Darling, thank God you are alive. What would have happened to us? I feel so much pity for their families. So bad, how are they going to survive now?My dear it’s a pity, but UNITED NATIONS has decided to give the families of the deceased $10million each.: What?!!!!! Ten million what? So because of your useless stomachupset and the foolish toilet and your refusal to die with your colleagues.......make me miss that money?? I beg if you don't want trouble, go back and die with your colleagues.