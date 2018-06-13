Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Best Joke of the Day: Akpos survived being killed by fire  (Read 270 times)

Best Joke of the Day: Akpos survived being killed by fire
WIFE: Darling why are you home this early wearing such a long face?

AKPOS: Had a terrible day, I lost all my colleagues today at work.

WIFE: Blood of Jesus! What happened?

AKPOS: There was a fire outbreak down in the tunnel and everybody died!

WIFE: What a pity! Darling I thank God for keeping you alive. How did you make it out my dear?

AKPOS: Darling, it was God's work. My stomach was upsetting me so, I took a break to ease myself in the toilet.

WIFE: Darling, thank God you are alive. What would have happened to us? I feel so much pity for their families. So bad, how are they going to survive now?

AKPOS: My dear it’s a pity, but UNITED NATIONS has decided to give the families of the deceased $10million each.

WIFE: What?!!!!! Ten million what? So because of your useless stomach
upset and the foolish toilet and your refusal to die with your colleagues.......make me miss that money?? I beg if you don't want trouble, go back and die with your colleagues.
