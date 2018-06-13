Teacher: If I give you 2 cats and another 2 cats and another 2 cats, how many cats will you have?Akpos: Seven, Sir.Teacher: No, listen carefully. If I gave you 2 cats, and another 2 cats and another 2 cats, how many will you have?Akpos: Seven.Teacher: Let me put it to you differently. If I give you 2apples, and another 2 apples and another 2 apples, how many will you have?Akpos: Six.Teacher: Good. Now if I gave you 2 cats, and another 2cats and another 2 cats, how many cats will you have?Akpos: Seven!!!Teacher (angry): Where did you get your seven from?Akpos: Because I already have 1 cat at Home!