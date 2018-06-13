Akpos, a pharmacist was working in the late afternoon when a young man walked in and asked to buy a condom.When Akpos dispensed the condom, he asked whether the customer knew how to use it. He said no. After Akpos had patiently explained to the young man how to use the condom, he shook hands and said “Good luck, young man!”.The young man replied, “Thank you Sir, I am sure I will need it.”.A few hours later, Akpos went home. His daughter then obtained permission from him to go on a date. His daughter got dressed and was waiting.Akpos heard his door-bell ring. When he went to open the door, the man standing there was the young man he had sold the condom to that afternoon!If you were Akpos, what would you do?