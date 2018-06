Akpos was caught red handed by his principal writing ‘May God punishes my principal’.Principal: What nonsense are you writing? (About to Slap Akpos).Akpos: Sir, I have not finished it.Principal: (angry) what do you mean? You are abusing me and you say you have not finished. Are you mad?Akpos: This is not what I wanted to write.Principal: So what did you want to write?Akpos: I wanted to write ‘May God punishes my principal’s enemies’.One word for Akpos......