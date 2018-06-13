Pages: [1]   Go Down

yetadem

Comedy Joke: Akpos, Emeka Write English Exams
« on: Jul 16, 2015, 08:16 PM »
The following conversation exists between Akpos and Emeka after an English exam.

Emeka : How was your paper ?

Akpos : men! It was kind of hard; I didn’t know the past tense of ‘think’. I thought & thought and thought for a long time then finally, I wrote ‘thunk’

Emeka : I guess you’re right because I wrote thunk after I thought 4 a while too….

Akpos : Shit! And what about the past tense of ‘write’?

Emeka : I don’t know what I wrote; I think I wrote ‘written’

Akpos : That one I didn’t even bother. When I saw the next number asking for the past tense of ‘go’, I just went out of the Exam Room.
