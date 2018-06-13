The following conversation exists between Akpos and Emeka after an English exam.Emeka : How was your paper ?Akpos : men! It was kind of hard; I didn’t know the past tense of ‘think’. I thought & thought and thought for a long time then finally, I wrote ‘thunk’Emeka : I guess you’re right because I wrote thunk after I thought 4 a while too….Akpos : Shit! And what about the past tense of ‘write’?Emeka : I don’t know what I wrote; I think I wrote ‘written’Akpos : That one I didn’t even bother. When I saw the next number asking for the past tense of ‘go’, I just went out of the Exam Room.