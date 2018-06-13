One day, Akpos thought up a brilliant idea and went to talk to his son
Akpos: I want you to marry a girl of my choice.
Son: No.
Akpos: The girl is Bill Gates’ daughter.
Son: OK!
Akpos goes to Bill Gates:
Akpos: I want your daughter to marry my son.
Bill Gates: No way! Do I know you?
Akpos: My son is the CEO of the World Bank.
Bill Gates: OK! We can arrange for them to meet.
Akpos goes to the president of World Bank
Akpos: Appoint my son as the CEO of your bank.
President: No!
Akpos: He is the son-in-law of Bill Gates.
President: Hmmm. OK!This is business! Right or wrong?