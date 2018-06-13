One day, Akpos thought up a brilliant idea and went to talk to his sonAkpos: I want you to marry a girl of my choice.Son: No.Akpos: The girl is Bill Gates’ daughter.Son: OK!Akpos goes to Bill Gates:Akpos: I want your daughter to marry my son.Bill Gates: No way! Do I know you?Akpos: My son is the CEO of the World Bank.Bill Gates: OK! We can arrange for them to meet.Akpos goes to the president of World BankAkpos: Appoint my son as the CEO of your bank.President: No!Akpos: He is the son-in-law of Bill Gates.President: Hmmm. OK!