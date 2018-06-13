Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke: Akpos The Business Man
One day, Akpos thought up a brilliant idea and went to talk to his son

Akpos: I want you to marry a girl of my choice.

Son: No.

Akpos: The girl is Bill Gates’ daughter.

Son: OK!

Akpos goes to Bill Gates:

Akpos: I want your daughter to marry my son.

Bill Gates: No way! Do I know you?

Akpos: My son is the CEO of the World Bank.

Bill Gates: OK! We can arrange for them to meet.

Akpos goes to the president of World Bank

Akpos: Appoint my son as the CEO of your bank.

President: No!

Akpos: He is the son-in-law of Bill Gates.

President: Hmmm. OK!


This is business! Right or wrong?
