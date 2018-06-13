Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Future Tense

Short Joke: Future Tense
« on: Jul 16, 2015, 08:27 PM »
The following conversation ensured between Akpos and his teacher in an English class.

TEACHER: “I killed a person”, convert it to future tense.

AKPOS:

The future tense is, “You will go to jail”.
