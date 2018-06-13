Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funniest Joke: Akpos the librarian  (Read 208 times)

Funniest Joke: Akpos the librarian
Musa goes into a library to ask for a book on suicide. He met with Akpos the Librarian.

MUSA: Please do you have a book on suicide?

AKPOS: Wetin you wan read that kind book for?

MUSA: I wan commit suicide!

Akpos stares at him for a while and says, “Abeg comot for here! Who go come return the book!?” 
