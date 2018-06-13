Jun 13, 2018, 11:23 PM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funniest Joke: Akpos the librarian
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Funniest Joke: Akpos the librarian (Read 208 times)
yetadem
Commando
Posts: 910
N
View Inventory
Send Money To yetadem
N
Funniest Joke: Akpos the librarian
«
on:
Jul 16, 2015, 09:28 PM »
Musa goes into a library to ask for a book on suicide. He met with Akpos the Librarian.
MUSA: Please do you have a book on suicide?
AKPOS: Wetin you wan read that kind book for?
MUSA: I wan commit suicide!
Akpos stares at him for a while and says, “Abeg comot for here! Who go come return the book!?”
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funniest Joke: Akpos the librarian
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2