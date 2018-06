Akpos: is seeking for a job…Interviewer: Tell me the opposite of Good.Akpos: Bad.Interviewer: Come.Akpos: Go.Interviewer: Ugly.Akpos: Fine.Interviewer: You are wrong!Akpos: you are right!Interviewer: Shut up!Akpos: Keep talking!Interviewer: Ok, now stop all that.Akpos: Ok, now carry on all that.Interviewer: Get out!Akpos: Come in!Interviewer: Oh, my God!Akpos: Oh, my Devil!Interviewer: You are rejected!Akpos: I’m selected!