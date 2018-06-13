Jun 13, 2018, 11:32 PM
Funny Joke: Some updates fit kill person:
Topic: Funny Joke: Some updates fit kill person: (Read 136 times)
Funny Joke: Some updates fit kill person:
“To hair is human to forgive is design”
“I hate guys with low selves of steam”
“You are a blessing to your generator”
“I am a soccer for guys with six park”.
“My BB charger is no longer walking”
“Anybody who supports this killings is a carnival”
“Be magnified Oh Lord, you are highly exhausted”
Funny Joke: Some updates fit kill person:
