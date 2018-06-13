Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Some updates fit kill person:
“To hair is human to forgive is design”

“I hate guys with low selves of steam”

“You are a blessing to your generator”

“I am a soccer for guys with six park”.

“My BB charger is no longer walking”

“Anybody who supports this killings is a carnival”

“Be magnified Oh Lord, you are highly exhausted”
