A guy was walking on the street very hungry and saw bread lying on the corner of the road. He took it and started eating it. After he finished eating it, he saw a coconut and just beside the bread, he wanted to eat it too but he didn't see any knife to cut it. So he decided to use his teeth only to feel a painful 'whamp' on his face!He woke and heard his elder brother saying, "You've eaten all the whole pillow! Now you are biting my head. Are you possessed?!"