Two young ladies arrived at a meeting wearing clothes which were very revealing. The chairman took a good look at them and made them sit down.He looked at them straight in the eyes and said, “ladies, everything that is naturally made valuable in this world is well covered and hardly to see, find or get.1. Where do you find diamonds? Deep down in the ground, covered and protected.2. Where do you find pearls? Deep down at the bottom of the ocean, covered up and protected in a beautiful shell.3. Where do you find gold? Way down in the mine, covered over with layers of rock and to get them, you have to work hard and dig deep down to get them.”He looked at them with serious eyes and said, “Your body is sacred and unique. You are far more precious than gold, diamonds and pearls, and you should be covered too.”So he added that, “If you keep your treasured mineral just like gold, diamond and pearls, deeply covered up, a reputable mining organization with the requisite machinery will fly down and conduct years of extensive exploration.First, they will contact your government (family), sign professional contracts (wedding) and mine you professionally (legal marriage).But if you leave your precious minerals uncovered on the surface of the earth, you will attract a lot of illegal miners to come and mine you illegally.Everybody will just pick up their crude instruments and just have a dig on you. Keep your bodies deeply covered so that you only invite professional miners to chase you.”One of the ladies looked at the Chairman incredulously and said, ” But sir It’s the illegal miners that make all the money now, the professional mining organisation are debts!”