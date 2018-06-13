Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Short Joke: Landlord’s Visit  (Read 138 times)

yetadem

Short Joke: Landlord’s Visit
« on: Jul 17, 2015, 07:56 PM »
This brief conversation ensued between Akpos and his landlord…

LANDLORD: (knocks at Akpos door)

AKPOS: (Opens the door)

LANDLORD: Hey man, I’m looking for my house rent?

AKPOS: You can come in let’s look for it together.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 