An American man walked into a restaurant in London. As soon as he entered, he noticed an African man sitting in the corner.So he walked over to the counter, removed his wallet and shouted, “Waiter! I am buying food for everyone in this restaurant, except that black African guy over there!”So the waiter collected the money from the man and began serving free food to everyone in the restaurant, except the African.However, instead of becoming upset, the African simply looked up at the American and shouted,“Thank you!” That infuriated the man. So once again, the American took out his wallet and shouted, “Waiter! This time I am buying bottles of wine and additional food for everyone in this bar, except for that African sitting in the corner over there!”So the waiter collected the money from the man and began serving free food and wine to everyone in the bar except the African.When the waiter finished serving the food and drinks, once again, instead of becoming angry, the African simply smiled at the American man and shouted, “Thank you!”That made the American man furious. So he leaned over on the counter and said to the waiter, “What is wrong with that African man? I have bought food and drinks for everyone in this bar except for him, but instead of becoming angry, he just sits there and smiles at me and shouts ‘Thank you.’ Is he mad???”The waiter smiled at the American and said, “No, he is not mad. He is the OWNER of this restaurant.”