Author Topic: Short Joke: Man wanted  (Read 218 times)

« on: Jul 17, 2015, 08:37 PM »
It is only in Nigeria where you’ll see a notice board that says,

“Job Vacancy: Man wanted with 40 years experience of work.

 He must be less than 25 years of age.”
