*Craze no hard to form, na the trekking be wahala. English translation: Easier said than done.*No matter how hot your temper be, e no fit boil beans. English translation: Calm down, your temper won’t solve the problem.*Chicken wey run from Borno go Ibadan go still end up inside pot of soup. English translation: You can’t run away from your destiny*Today’s newspaper na tomorrow Suya wrap. English translation: Keep calm! Nothing lasts forever.*Cow wey dey in a hurry to go America go come back as corn beef. English translation: Just be patient. Let the game come to you. Don’t rush!*Akara and moin moin get the same parent, na wetin dem pass through make dem different. English translation: How you start doesn’t matter, what matters is how you finish.*Leave matter for Mathias and Sabi for Sabinus. English translation: Give everyone what they deserve.*The difference between pankere and plantain chips na packaging. English translation: Don’t judge based on appearance alone.*Escort me, Escort me, na im slave trade take start. English translation: Serious things sometimes start like a joke.*The water wey dem use make eba can never be recovered back. English translation: Don’t cry over spilled milk.