Akpos a crippled was arrested in connection of stealing a big refrigerator. On judgement day a Judge from High Court said, “Upon looking at you, I have seen that you can’t be a thief due to your walking disability. So, since they have disgraced you and your CV has been destroyed I order you to take this refrigerator to be yours from today. Let it be your compensation”.Akpos thanked the Judge and with joy he jumped down from his hand bicycle. He crawled and took the refrigerator by the back going home. After he crawled about ten metres, the Judge said, “You have successfully shown us that you are indeed a thief. Now you are jailed for two years imprisonment with hard labour.