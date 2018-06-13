It’s only in Assemblies of God church that you will see the pastor be like“God shall promote you in your offices” (everybody will shout Amen)” All you politicians will win your elections “(everybody will go and give offering)” All you gals will marry oil company workers” (every gal will shout ride on sir we hear you)Then the pastor will be like “All this things will happen only if you pay your tithe, when you stop stealing public funds and when you stop fornication in Jesus name... you won’t even hear Amen and even the politicians that wanted to give a 10 million naira offering via cheque will quickly change it to 10,000 naira Hahahahaha Hahahahaha.. Na my church and I know how e de be... Killing sinners joy...