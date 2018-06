Did you know?1. MOSQUE has 6 letters so does CHURCH.2. QURAN has 5 letters so does BIBLE.3. LIFE has 4 letters so does DEAD…4. HATE has 4 letters, so does LOVE.5. ENEMIES have 7 letters, so does FRIENDS.6. LYING has 5 letters, so does TRUTH.7. HURT has 4 letters, so does HEAL.8. NEGATIVE has 8 letters, so does POSITIVE.9. FAILURE has 7 letters, so does SUCCESS.10. BELOW has 5 letters, but so does ABOVE.11. CRY has 3 letters so does JOY.12. ANGER has 5 letters, so does HAPPY.13. RIGHT has 5 letters, so does WRONG.14. RICH has 4 letters, so does POOR.15. FAIL has 4 letters, so does PASS16. KNOWLEDGE has 9 letters, so does IGNORANCE