Akpos and Ekaite were only 10 years old, when they fell in love. One day they decided that they want to get married, so Akpos goes to Ekaite's father to ask for his blessing.Akpos bravely walks up to him and says "Sir, I and Ekaite are in love and I want to ask you for your blessing."Thinking that this was the cutest thing, Ekaite's father replies, "Well Akpos, you're only 10. Where will two of you live?"Without even taking a moment to think about it, Akpos replies "In Ekaite's room. It's bigger than mine and we can both fit there nicely."Still thinking this is just cute, Ekaite's father says, "Okay then how will you live? You're not old enough to get a job. How will you afford food and rent?"Again, Akpos instantly replies, "With our allowance. Ekaite gets 50 naira a week and I get 50 naira a week. That's about 400 naira a month, and that should do us just fine."By this time Ekaite's father is realizing that Akpos has put much thought into this. So, he thinks for a moment trying to come up with something that Akpos won't have an answer to.He then says, "Well Akpos, it seems like you've got everything all figured out. I just have one more question for you. What will you do if the two of you should have kids of your own?"Akpos shrugs his shoulders and says "We've been lucky so far..."