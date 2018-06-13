Well IT'S OFFICIAL! I have some AMAZING but at the same time shocking news! I'M EXPECTING! A little under 6 months and counting! I know, I'm shocked too. I can hardly believe it myself. I wasn't going to post it on Facebook but since y'all are my family and friends, I wanted to make it official. I'm too overwhelmed to keep it a secret! Who would have guessed that me of all people would be expecting!! But I am!! I am expecting Santa in just under 6 months! Repost if you have a sense of humor. Let’s see how many people read the whole status. LOL