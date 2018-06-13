Jun 13, 2018, 11:27 PM
Medical Jokes: Ekaite went to the hospital
Medical Jokes: Ekaite went to the hospital
Ekaite was feeling sick so she went to the hospital and find out she is pregnant with twins. She started crying and the doctor asked her what's wrong? You should be happy.
Ekaite replies, "I know who the father is for one of them but I don't know who the father is for the other one.
