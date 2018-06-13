Emeka was in a taxi chatting with his friend on Facebook and suddenly discovered that the man sitting beside him was reading my conversation. Since he did not want to embarrass the man, he decided to change the topic of the chat..."Abeg oga, please tell Kabiru Sokoto or Abu Qaqa that I only took two of the bombs we just manufactured for this operation. Let them know as well that I may find it difficult to get to the target place before the bombs explode because there is a terrible traffic now but nevertheless, I am sure the casualty figure will be high since we are five in our taxi and all the vehicles in the traffic will be affected too."We have less than three minutes for the bomb to go off. Bye and take care of my parents and siblings as agreed." The Man, without allowing the taxi to stop quickly opened the taxi door and jumped out.