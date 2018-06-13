During my secondary school days, I compulsorily did 14 subjects... I had 14 teachers, with each of them teaching different subjects. Some of them use to beat me, because I did not know their subjects. They will always say, "You are very dumb, you don't remember anything you're taught.“One day, I had an assignment on Physics, I showed it to my Geography Teacher, he did not know.I had Further Maths assignment, I showed it to my Biology Teacher, he did not know.Next day, I had an assignment on Chemistry, I showed it to my Economics Teacher, He did not knowI even had an assignment on English Language, showed it to my Yoruba Language Teacher, he did not know.How do they expect me to know every subject? Or did they do only one subject during their time in secondary schools?