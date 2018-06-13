Pages: [1]   Go Down

Short Joke: Mother Rat
« on: Jul 20, 2015, 08:08 AM »
 Mother rat and a baby rat were walking along, when all of a sudden, a cat attacked them. The mother mouse goes, "BARK!" and the cat runs away.

 "See?" says the mother mouse to her baby. "Now do you see why it's important to learn a foreign language?"
